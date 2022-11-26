Iran shuts out noise at World Cup but United States looms

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran is celebrating the prospect of its first ever trip to the knockout stage at the World Cup following a disastrous loss and persistent questions about the civil unrest back home. But Team Melli has one more hurdle in the United States national team. Iran defeated Wales 2-0 Friday and collected the three points to rise from the bottom of Group B. England and the United States played to a scoreless draw. That set up a politically fraught match between Iran and the Americans on Tuesday that will decide which team goes through to the round of 16.

