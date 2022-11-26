PEORIA, Ill. — The Bradley Braves defeated the Merrimack Warriors 83-41 on Saturday night led by Malevy Leons’ 32 points. The Braves moved to 4-3 with the victory and the Warriors fell to 1-6.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.