No. 22 Oregon State rallies to stun No. 10 Oregon 38-34
By GARY HOROWITZ
Associated Press
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Newell ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:11 remaining, and No. 22 Oregon State took advantage of critical mistakes in the fourth quarter by No. 10 Oregon to rally for a 38-34 victory. The Beavers trailed 31-10 late in the third quarter and 34-17 early in the fourth, but the Ducks gave their rivals a short field on three consecutive possessions, leading to touchdowns. Oregon can still make the Pac-12 title game but needs Washington State to beat 12th-ranked rival Washington. Oregon State ran for 268 yards and five touchdowns, overcoming its lack of a passing game.