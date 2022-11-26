No. 4 TCU finishes undefeated regular season with 62-14 rout

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kendre Miller ran for two touchdowns as fourth-ranked TCU completed the first undefeated regular season by a Big 12 team since 2009 with a 62-14 victory over Iowa State. The win got the 12-0 Horned Frogs closer to making the four-team College Football Playoff. Max Duggan threw TDs to three receivers for the Frogs, who still have the Big 12 championship game to play 15th-ranked Kansas State next Saturday in coach Sonny Dykes’ first season. But they will go into that as one of only three undefeated teams remaining. Iowa State finished 4-8 after its most lopsided loss since the 2014 finale at TCU.

