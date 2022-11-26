Syracuse scores 26 straight, snaps 5-game skid, beats BC

BOSTON (AP) — Garrett Shrader completed 21 of 27 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns, and Syracuse scored 26 straight points to overcome an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit, snap a five-game losing streak and beat Boston College 32-23. Oronde Gadsden II caught six passes for 106 yards. Devaughn Cooper caught seven for 80 and a touchdown. Damien Alford caught four for 83 yards and the go-ahead score for the Orange. Sean Tucker ran for 125 yards and two TDs for Syracuse. Emmett Morehead completed 29 for 38 passes for 252 yards for BC, but he also fumbled twice. Zay Flowers caught eight passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, surpassing 3,000 yards in his career and setting a school record with his 11th and 12th TD catch of the season.

