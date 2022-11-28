Marner extends point streak to 17 games, Leafs top Wings 4-2

DETROIT (AP) — Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored 51 seconds apart in the first period, Mitch Marner extended his point streak to 17 games and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2. Rasmus Sandin also scored and Matt Murray made 38 saves for the Maple Leafs, who have won a season-high four straight and earned a point in nine consecutive games. Moritz Seider had an early goal for Detroit, but the lead didn’t last long. Matthews’ wrist shot beat Ville Husso glove side a few minutes later and Nylander scored on a power play to put the Maple Leafs ahead 2-1 midway through the first period. Marner scored in the opening minute of the second.

