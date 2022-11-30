At LSU, Kelly’s ‘process’ gets credit for Tigers’ turnaround

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU players say their climb back among the top teams in the SEC this season stems partly from the process first-year coach Brian Kelly has introduced. Running back Josh Williams says dividing the roster into teams that compete for points based on how they train and fulfill other responsibilities has helped. Williams says he also found a daily wellness questionnaire regarding players’ sleeping and eating habits beneficial. Assistant coach Brian Polian says Kelly also uses data on workloads and performance to guide him on keeping players fresh. Kelly says the aim is to make expectations clear and provide an atmosphere of consistency that players can trust. No. 11 LSU meets top-ranked Georgia in the SEC title game Saturday.

