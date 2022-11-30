Australia into last 16 of World Cup, beats Denmark 1-0

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Australia has advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup, beating favored Denmark 1-0 on Mathew Leckie’s 60th-minute goal. It is Australia’s first time in the knockout stage since 2006. That was the only other time they advanced out of the group stage. Leckie took a pass just around the center circle and moved in and around a Danish defender. He eventually hit a left-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel diving to his left. Australia finished with six points in Group D.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.