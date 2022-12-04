Alex Golesh set to take over as South Florida coach
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — South Florida has hired Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh as its new head football coach. Golesh, who came to Tennessee with head coach Josh Heupel in 2021 after the two were at Central Florida in 2019, takes over a USF program that went 1-11 this year. The Bulls finished 0-8 in the American Athletic Conference. South Florida fired Jeff Scott last month after he went 4-26 over two-plus seasons. Golesh is a finalist for the Broyles Award, honoring the top assistant coach in college football.