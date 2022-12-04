Lamar Jackson leaves game with knee injury after sack

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has left a game against Denver with a knee injury after being sacked on the final play of the first quarter. The team has ruled him out for the remainder of the day. Moments after exiting the game, the Baltimore star emerged from the sideline tent and went down the tunnel. He appeared to be walking OK but not all that fast. Baltimore’s season fell apart last year when Jackson went down with an ankle injury in December. He hasn’t missed a game this season.

