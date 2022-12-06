L.A. Kings trounce Ottawa Senators 5-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, and the L.A. Kings took a decisive 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Matt Roy, Mikey Anderson and Kevin Fiala also had goals, and Anze Kopitar registered three assists for the Kings, who kicked off a six-game road trip. Pheonix Copley made 31 saves in his first appearance for L.A. Drake Batherson and Thomas Chabot each scored power-play goals for Ottawa, but the home team looked uninspired for long periods of play.

