No. 24 TCU eases by Jackson State 78-51 for 5th straight win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — JaKobe Coles scored a career-high 21 points, Damion Baugh had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists and No. 24 TCU beat Jackson State 78-51 for its fifth straight victory. Coles scored 12 points in the opening 10 minutes as TCU led 25-11 and he matched his career high with 15 points by halftime. Coles had the final six points of an 8-0 run early in the second half for a 54-34 lead. Shahada Wells added 14 points and Chuck O’Bannon Jr. scored 11 for TCU. Coltie Young made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Jackson State.

