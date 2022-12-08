Florida turns to ex-Ohio State QB Miller to start Vegas Bowl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback Jack Miller will make his first collegiate start when the Gators play 17th-ranked Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Miller transferred from Ohio State last December. Coach Billy Napier’s quarterback shuffle comes three days after standout Anthony Richardson left the school early to start preparing for the NFL combine. It’s also a week after backup Jalen Kitna was kicked off the team following his arrest on child pornography charges. Miller had been slotted to be Richardson’s backup during training camp but injured his right thumb in August and needed surgery.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.