Van Gaal, 71 and revitalized, may take another coaching job

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Louis van Gaal is revitalized at the World Cup and might not be ready to call time on his coaching career just yet. The 71-year-old Van Gaal came out of retirement last year to take charge of the Netherlands for a third time and has led the team to the World Cup quarterfinals. He has been displaying his usual brand of quirkiness off the field and tactical acumen in the dugout. Having to battle an aggressive form of prostate cancer hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of one of soccer’s most colorful characters. He maintained that he’ll stand down as Netherlands coach after the World Cup but he hasn’t ruled out moving onto another job.

