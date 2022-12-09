Portugal coach: Ronaldo did not threaten to leave World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Portugal coach Fernando Santos says Cristiano Ronaldo did not threaten to leave Qatar after being dropped from the starting lineup to play Switzerland at the World Cup. Santos did acknowledge his star player was “not happy” to be told he was not in the starting lineup. That happened in a private meeting after lunch on Tuesday after lunch just hours before the round of 16 game. Santos says Ronaldo asked him “Do you really think it’s a good idea?” Santos dismissed reports in Portuguese media and insists “he has never told me that he wanted to leave the national team.”

