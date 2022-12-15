Deegan lands at ThorSport for another season in Truck Series

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Hailie Deegan will drive full time in the NASCAR Truck Series next season with ThorSport Racing. ThorSport formally added Deegan to its driver lineup as it announced a manufacturer move from Toyota to Ford. Deegan, a 21-year-old California native, will race in the Truck Series for the third consecutive season. She finished a series-best sixth at Talladega Superspeedway in October and was named Most Popular Driver for the second consecutive year. She joined Ford Performance as part of its driver development program in 2020 and drove in a variety of disciplines this year.

