Kings sign SoCal native Moore to 5-year, $21M extension

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Trevor Moore has agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $21 million. The Southern California native was acquired by LA in a trade with Toronto in February 2020. He is now under contract through the 2027-28 season. Moore has seven goals and 11 assists while appearing in all 32 games this season for Los Angeles. Moore has grown into a key two-way player for the Kings, who ended a three-season playoff drought last spring.

