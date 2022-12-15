Morocco looks to the future after World Cup dream ends
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco made history, but couldn’t make it past Kylian Mbappé and France. The first African country to reach the semifinals of the World Cup was eventually beaten by defending champions France, losing 2-0 at Al Bayt Stadium. There is still the chance to win the third place match against Croatia on Saturday, but the dream of becoming the first team from outside of Europe or South America to go all the way to a final is over. Morocco coach Walid Regragui and his players became the unlikeliest story of the World Cup and even in defeat pushed France all the way.