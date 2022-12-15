Nurse scores late, Canadian women’s hockey team beats US
By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Sarah Nurse scored with less than five minutes to play and Canada beat the United States 3-2 on Thursday night after losing the first three games in the seven-game Rivalry Series. Moments after missing its chance to capitalize on a power play, Canada grabbed the lead when Nurse fired from a wicked angle on the far end of the goal line to beat goaltender Maddie Rooney. Jamie Lee Rattray and Blayre Turnbull also scored for Canada, and Kristen Campbell stopped 21 shots. Amanda Kessel and Hilary Knight scored for the Americans and Rooney made 13 saves. The series wll resume Saturday in Los Angeles