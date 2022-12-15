Orioles agree to $8 million, 1-year deal with Adam Frazier

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to an $8 million, one-year deal with second baseman Adam Frazier. Frazier hit .238 with three home runs and 42 RBIs in 156 games last season for the Seattle Mariners. He also stole a career-high 11 bases. Frazier hit a career-best .305 the previous year for Pittsburgh and San Diego. Frazier played all three outfield positions and both middle infield spots in 2022, but he spent most of his time at second base. He joins a Baltimore team that made a big improvement this year behind rookie catcher Adley Rutschman and a surprisingly impressive bullpen.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.