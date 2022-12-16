Dolphins hoping recent losses help right offensive wrongs

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa believes the Miami Dolphins’ recent losses have taught them lessons their early season success didn’t. Ahead of Miami’s pivotal division matchup against Buffalo, Tagovailoa said the Dolphins are learning the importance of putting bad drives behind them and not letting incompletions or miscommunication dictate how a game progresses. Miami will travel to face Buffalo on Saturday night after two losses and poor offensive performances.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.