Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play. White is dealing with a rib injury that twice knocked him out of the Jets’ 20-12 loss at Buffalo last Sunday. He finished the game, but was examined at a hospital afterward. Coach Robert Saleh said White was cleared to practice and White said throughout the week he had no doubt he would start Sunday. But team doctors wouldn’t clear him for contact. Wilson was benched last month to focus on improving his mental approach and mechanics.

