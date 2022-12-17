Jacob Groves scores 26; Oklahoma beats C. Arkansas 87-66

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jacob Groves scored 19 of his career-high 26 points in the first half and Oklahoma cruised to an 87-66 victory over Central Arkansas. Groves was 8 of 10 with four 3-pointers and two dunks as the Sooners (8-3) shot 70% (21 of 30) to build a 52-30 halftime lead. He finished 10-of-13 shooting overall. Central Arkansas pulled to 72-59 with 8:31 to play. The Sooners then scored the next 10 points, highlighted by an Otega Oweh layup and a pair of dunks, to stretch the lead to 23 points with about five minutes left. Camren Hunter scored 18 points to lead Central Arkansas (5-6).

