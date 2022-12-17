Lakhin’s 17 lead Cincinnati past La Salle 78-60
CINCINNATI — Led by Viktor Lakhin’s 17 points, the Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the La Salle Explorers 78-60 on Saturday. The Bearcats are now 8-4 on the season, while the Explorers fell to 5-6.
