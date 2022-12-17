Timme leads No. 15 Gonzaga over No. 4 Alabama, 100-90

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Drew Timme matched his season-high with 29 points and No. 15 Gonzaga overcame Brandon Miller’s 36-point outburst to beat No. 4 Alabama 100-90 in the C.M. Newton Classic. Timme had 10 rebounds, four assists and made 12 of 18 shots to help the Bulldogs cool off one of the nation’s hottest teams. The Crimson Tide had won four straight and beat two No. 1 teams to earn their highest ranking in 15 years. Miller scored 26 points in the second half, including the team’s first 10. Gonzaga is 7-1 in regular-season games against teams ranked in the top five by either the AP or the coaches’ poll since 2018-19.

