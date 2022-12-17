Varlamov has 35 saves as Islanders beat Golden Knights 5-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Semyon Varlamov stopped 35 shots before being injured in the third period and the New York Islanders beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2. Zach Parise and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, and Anders Lee, Hudson Faschling, Simon Holmstrom also scored for New York, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two assists. New York won for just the second time in six games (2-3-1). Varlamov left with 6:22 remaining and was replaced by Ilya Sorokin, who stopped the only shot he faced the rest of the way. Reilly Smith had two power-play goals for the Knights, who had won six of their previous nine games. Vegas, which is 14-2-1 on the road, fell to 8-8 at home.

