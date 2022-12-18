Right-hander Trevor May, A’s finalize $7M, 1-year contract

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Right-hander Trevor May and the Oakland Athletics have finalized a $7 million, one-year contract. May gets a $1 million signing bonus, payable next November, and a $6 million salary next season. He can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses as part of the agreement: $125,000 each for 35, 40, 45 and 50 games finished. May 33, was 2-0 with one save and a 5.04 ERA in 26 relief appearances with the New York Mets last season.. He was sidelined between May 2 and Aug, 3 by an inflamed right triceps.

