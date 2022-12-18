String of turnovers dooms Bucs, allows Bengals to rally

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by two touchdowns at halftime and appeared poised to grab a two-game lead in the woeful NFC South. But a second-half meltdown saw AFC North-leading Cincinnati storm back for a 34-23 victory. At 6-8, the Bucs are the lone team in their division with a chance to finish the regular season with a winning record. Tom Brady gave the ball away on four consecutive possessions in the second half. The 45-year-old quarterback threw an interception, lost two fumbles and threw another pick.

