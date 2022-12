EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Ray’Sean Taylor had 20 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 93-78 victory over Illinois Tech. Taylor was 7 of 11 shooting and made 6 of 10 3-pointers for the Cougars. Damarco Minor added 17 points and had six assists. Shamar Wright recorded 13 points. Caden Gigstad led the Hawks with 15 points.

