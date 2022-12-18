Titans QB Tannehill back in game after early ankle injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was out only one possession for the Tennessee Titans after he injured his right ankle during the opening series against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tannehill went into the medical tent before being carted into the locker room. On his first series back, he led a six-play, 63-yard drive, capped off by Derrick Henry’s 1-yard run off a direct snap to tie the game 7-7 in the second quarter. Rookie Malik Willis came in for Tannehill. This was the seventh game the third-round pick saw action in this season.

