Nets push winning streak to 9 with 125-117 win over Cavs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant each scored 32 points and the Nets extended their winning streak to nine games with a 125-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets withstood a sensational 46-point performance by Darius Garland, who single-handedly kept the Cavs close in the fourth. Brooklyn has won 16 of 19 and is beginning to look like an NBA title contender. T.J. Warren added a season-high 23 points for Brooklyn and Ben Simmons had nine rebounds and eight assists while helping hold Donovan Mitchell to 15 points.

