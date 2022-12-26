New Mexico State holds off Bowling Green in Quick Lane Bowl

DETROIT (AP) — Diego Pavia threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and New Mexico State held off a late rally by Bowling Green to win the Quick Lane Bowl 24-19. The Aggies were up 24-7 late in the third quarter, but the Falcons closed the gap in the fourth quarter. It was 24-19 after a field goal, a safety off of a blocked punt and Camden Orth’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Broden with 6:27 left. Bowling Green lost starting quarterback Matt McDonald early in the first quarter when he was hit late by Aggies safety Dylan Early while going out of bounds on a third-down run.

By BOB TRIPI The Associated Press

