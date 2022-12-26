Czechs stun defending champion Canada 5-2 at world juniors

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Jaroslav Chmelar and Matous Mensik scored 33 seconds apart during a five-minute power play as the Czech Republic stunned Canada 5-2 in the opener for both countries at the world junior hockey championship. In other action on Monday, Attilio Biasca scored 41 seconds into overtime as Switzerland opened the tournament with a 3-2 win over Finland. Finland entered the tournament having been the runners-up at the last world juniors. The United States opened the tournament by beating Latvia 5-2.

