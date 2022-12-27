Kings coach Mike Brown enters health and safety protocols

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown will miss the game against the Denver Nuggets after entering the league’s health and safety protocols. The team announced that Brown will be out and associate coach Jordi Fernandez will run the team in his absence. Brown will be out until he gets clearance to return from the COVID protocols. The Kings will also be without star center Domantas Sabonis, who has an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.