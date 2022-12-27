NEWARK, N.J. — Led by Kevin Osawe’s 21 points, the NJIT Highlanders defeated the Saint Elizabeth Eagles 79-51 on Tuesday night. The Highlanders moved to 3-10 with the win.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.