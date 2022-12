CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored his NHL-leading 31st goal on a power play in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Tuesday night. Tyson Barrie, with his 100th career goal, also scored for Edmonton. Mikael Backlund scored the lone goal for Calgary, which had its four-game point streak snapped. Stuart Skinner made 46 stops for Edmonton. At the other end, Jacob Markstrom had 20 stops.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.