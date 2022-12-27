TCU’s cornerbacks 2 examples of transfer portal success

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Josh Newton and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson are two examples of TCU’s success in the transfer portal during the offseason. While Newton was a great addition, Hodges-Tomlinson was a great holdover, sticking with the program through its transition to first-year coach Sonny Dykes. Now the Horned Frogs are having a dream season. They’ll play Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl. Top-seeded Georgia plays Ohio State in the other CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl, which also is Saturday.

