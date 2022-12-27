Washington scores 26 as banged-up Suns beat Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 26 points, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. Washington, a two-way guard in his second year out of Ohio State, went 5 for 9 from 3-point range and 10 of 21 from the field overall. Eight Suns scored in double figures, helping the team stop a three-game slide. Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Chris Paul finished with 14 points and six assists. Ja Morant led Memphis with 34 points.

