Commanders turn to Wentz to start Week 17 game vs. Browns

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders are turning back to Carson Wentz as starting quarterback for their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. The team announced that Wentz is getting the nod over Taylor Heinicke. Wentz replaced Heinicke during the fourth quarter of Washington’s loss at San Francisco and went 12 of 16 with a touchdown pass. This will be Wentz’s first start since Oct. 13 at Chicago when he broke the ring finger on his right, throwing hand. The Commanders are 7-7-1 and can clinch a playoff spot with a win and with losses by Seattle, Detroit and Green Bay.

