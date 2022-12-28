NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Led by Drew Friberg’s 21 points, the Belmont Bruins defeated the Bradley Braves 63-60 on Wednesday night. The Bruins are now 9-5 with the victory and the Braves fell to 9-5.

