No. 14 Michigan win top Huskers, Barnes Arico wins 500th

LINCOLN, Nebr. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 20 points and No. 14 Michigan defeated Nebraska 76-59 on Wednesday night, giving coach Kim Barnes Arico her 500th career win. Jaz Shelley had 21 points to lead the Cornhuskers, who failed to get coach Amy Williams her 300th career win. This game was all about shooting. Michigan hit 8 of 18 3-pointers and shot 52% overall (27 of 52). Nebraska went 6 of 26 behind the arc and 20 of 60 overall. Kiser scored seven points as Michigan opened the game with nine-straight points to lead 19-5 at the end of the first quarter. Nebraska missed all five of its 3-pointers and was 2 of 13 overall (15%), having missed its first three and its last seven, and had five turnovers.

