Rui Hachimura helps Wizards beat short-handed Suns, 127-102

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura matched his career high with 30 points and converted a pivotal three-point play to help the Washington Wizards pull away for a 127-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in a meeting of depleted teams. Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma each had 22 points for Washington as three-time Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal sat out with hamstring soreness. The Wizards shot 57.3% from the floor, outscored the Suns 60-28 in the paint and outrebounded them 46-30. Deandre Ayton scored 31 points for the Suns, who said All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks because of a left groin strain. The Suns also are missing the injured Cam Johnson, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet.

