Dykes: Nine-game Big 12 schedule a grind others don’t face

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sonny Dykes appeared to take a veiled shot at the mighty Southeastern Conference on Thursday morning. The first-year TCU coach said he was actually trying to pay the SEC a compliment. The Big 12 plays a nine-game conference schedule and the Horned Frogs had to play 10 straight games in 10 weeks against conference schools, counting the Big 12 Championship game, which they lost to Kansas State. The SEC plays an eight-game conference schedule. Said Dykes: “You’re not going to catch The Citadel in Week 10. We caught Texas.” TCU faces Michigan on Saturday in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl.

