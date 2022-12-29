Skip to Content
Jones powers Weber State to 81-72 win over Northern Colorado

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 26 points as Weber State beat Northern Colorado 81-72 in a Big Sky Conference opener on Thursday night.

Jones added 13 rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats (6-8). Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 15 points with five rebounds, while Alex Tew scored 10.

The Bears (5-8) were led by Dalton Knecht with 22 points. Daylen Kountz added 18 points, while Matt Johnson scored 10.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Weber State hosts Northern Arizona while Northern Colorado visits Idaho State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

