McBain scores 2 late goals, Coyotes top Maple Leafs 6-3

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored two late goals, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 for their third straight win. McBain broke a tie when he converted a cross-ice feed from Lawson Crouse with 6:17 remaining. McBain and Barrett Hayton scored into an open net in the final moments as the Coyotes became the first team to beat Toronto twice this season. Nick Bjugstad, Jakob Chychrun and J.J. Moser also scored, and Karel Vejmelka had 29 saves for the Coyotes. Pontus Holmberg, Calle Jarnkrok and Alexander Kerfoot scored for the Maple Leafs.

