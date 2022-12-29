Murchison ‘grateful’ for 2-sack Rams debut after Titans exit

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Larrell Murchison had two sacks in his debut with the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. The impressive start to his Rams career capped a tumultuous month of his life. The Tennessee Titans waived him only 13 days before his standout performance against the Denver Broncos. The sacks were the first two of his three-year NFL career. The Rams simply hoped Murchison could fill in for Aaron Donald and several other injured defensive linemen, and he responded by doing more than they imagined. Murchison played in 26 games for Tennessee with five starts, but he never locked down a role.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.