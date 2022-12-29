Rising stars: Michigan’s Moore, TCU’s Riley guide CFP teams
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Michigan’s Sherrone Moore and TCU’s Garrett Riley will arrive at the Fiesta Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU as rising-star offensive coordinators. A couple of millennials with old souls, Moore and Riley seem to be on a fast-track to head coaching jobs —- eventually. Neither is in a rush to move up, but it’s apparent bigger things lie ahead in their careers.