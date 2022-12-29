Scheifele scores 3, Jets beat Canucks to snap 3-game skid

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele had three goals and the Winnipeg Jets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg. Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 of 22 shots for Winnipeg. Conor Garland and Andrei Kuzmenko scored for the Canucks, who had their three-game win streak halted. Collin Delia made 35 saves for Vancouver.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.