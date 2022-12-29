Scheifele scores 3, Jets beat Canucks to snap 3-game skid
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele had three goals and the Winnipeg Jets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg. Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 of 22 shots for Winnipeg. Conor Garland and Andrei Kuzmenko scored for the Canucks, who had their three-game win streak halted. Collin Delia made 35 saves for Vancouver.