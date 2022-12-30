Cardinals to start David Blough at quarterback vs Falcons

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will use their fourth quarterback of the season after David Blough was named the starter for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Colt McCoy was the expected starter but is still battling concussion symptoms. Coach Kliff Kingsbury elected to go with Blough over Trace McSorley, who started in the team’s 19-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day. The 27-year-old Blough started five games for the Detroit Lions in 2019, losing all five. The former Purdue standout was signed a little more than two weeks ago, shortly after starter Kyler Murray was lost for the season due to a knee injury.

