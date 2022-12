JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — KJ Johnson had 16 points in North Alabama’s 66-62 win over Jacksonville State in an Atlantic Sun Conference opener. Johnson added five assists for the Lions. Will Soucie scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Daniel Ortiz finished with 14 points. Skyelar Potter led the Gamecocks with 21 points and added seven rebounds and two steals.

